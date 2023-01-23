Kristin Cavallari Masters Wedding Guest Style in Lightweight Dress, $58 Earrings and Strappy Sandals

Kristin Cavallari brought her own effortless take to wedding guest dressing this weekend.

On Saturday, the Uncommon James founder snapped mirror selfies on Instagram Stories before stepping out on a beach to celebrate close friend Steph Biegel’s wedding. For the occasion, she wore a lightweight cream dress with a faintly sheer texture, overlaid with rounded 3D flower petal-like panels for a whimsical touch.

Kristin Cavallari snaps a mirror selfie on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Draped over a matte cream crop top for a clever layering trick, Cavallari’s bohemian dress was smoothly paired with a gold ring, delicate pendant necklace and lightweight abstract tan drop earrings — the $58 Nudist style from her own label, Uncommon James. When it came to footwear, the “Laguna Beach” star finished her outfit with a pair of light tan sandals, featuring rounded flat soles with wide front straps crafted from woven raffia. The bohemian style added an easygoing finish to her outfit, ideal for warmer weather and strolling in the sand — and proved Cavallari’s adeptness at mastering wedding guest dressing.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.