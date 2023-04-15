Kristin Cavallari Toasts Uncommon James’ ‘Back to Laguna’ Collection in Leather Dress & Heeled Sandals

Kristin Cavallari took edgy style to Chicago while celebrating her newest Uncommon James collection this week.

Cavallari posed on Instagram ahead of a night out with friends in the city, celebrating the launch of her jewelry brand Uncommon James‘ new “Back to Laguna” collection, inspired by Cavallari’s experience filming the reality TV show “Laguna Beach” in 2004.

For the occasion, she posed in a sleeveless black leather dress with a squared neckline and midi-length hem. Cavallari’s ensemble was finished with small gold hoop earrings, a thick gold watch and beaded bracelet — as well as the $42 black cord necklace from her “Laguna” line, which she wrapped around her neck in a beachy fashion.

When it came to footwear, Cavallari’s outfit was effortlessly finished with a sleek pair of heeled sandals. Her black leather style featured thin toe and ankle straps atop square-toed soles. The pair was boosted with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, completing Cavallari’s outfit with a clean, neutral finish.

Cavallari’s “Back to Laguna” collection features an array of jewelry inspired by her teenage years on “Laguna Beach,” which premiered in 2004. The line even launched with a nostalgic campaign video starring Cavallari and her “Laguna” co-stars Stephen Colletti, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser, Talan Torriero, Jason Wahler and Alex Murrel.

The $42-$62 line includes gold necklaces, anklets, rings and bracelets, as well as drop and hoop earrings accented by hearts, cherries, seashells and beads. Hues of pink, blue and orange round out the line for a distinctly California finish, which you can now shop on Uncommon James’ website.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

