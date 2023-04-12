Kristin Cavallari Gets Casually Classic in Distressed Denim and Strappy Heels

Kristin Cavallari was photographed out in New York yesterday. The author and designer is currently promoting her new cookbook, “Truly Simple,” which was released on Tuesday.

Kristin Cavallari is seen in Midtown on April 11, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Cavallari was outfitted in a crisp white fitted collared button-down top worn with high-waisted jeans in a light wash with distressing on the knees. The television personality’s pants were fitted and flared and stopped just above Cavallari’s ankles.

On the accessories front, the business owner wore shiny mid-sized gold hoops styled with matching chunky rings on every other finger. The “Van Wilder: Freshman Year” star’s long blond hair was slicked back and parted down the middle gathered up into a high ponytail worn out of her face.

When it came to footwear, Cavallari’s outfit was finished with a sleek pair of Stuart Weitzman’s heeled sandals. Her $475 Nudistcurve style featured glossy light beige leather uppers with thin ankle and toe straps, complete with rounded soles. A set of closed counters and thin 3.9-inch stiletto heels finished the set with a modern base.

A closer look at Kristin Cavallari’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

Kristin Cavallari is seen in Midtown on April 11, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Cavallari founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

