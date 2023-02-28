Kristin Cavallari Elevates Shredded Denim Shorts With Dark Pedicure & Uncommon James Jewelry

No shoes? No problem. Kristin Cavallari proved the power of wardrobe basics while at home this week – with a little help from her own jewelry brand.

On Tuesday, the Uncommon James founder snapped a mirror selfie with her dog from her walk-in closet on Instagram Stories, wearing a white baby tee-style crop top. The simple piece was paired with light blue denim short shorts with distressed hems, giving them a vintage feel. For a bohemian finish, Cavallari cinched the bottoms with a brown leather belt and a thick gold watch.

Kristin Cavallari snaps a mirror selfie at home with her dog on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

Naturally, the designer also wore gold Uncommon James jewelry to further elevate her wardrobe staples. Cavallari opted to layer her brand’s two lariat necklaces — the $128 Triangle Diamond and $70 Drama Queen — with her $78 Dome Vermeil ring and $98 Criss Cross Vermeil ring. Together, the pieces created a unified statement that was effortlessly glamorous — a key trick Cavallari’s utilized to transform her outfits in recent months. Though she didn’t wear shoes for the occasion, the “Hills” star’s barefoot appearance did reveal a dark manicure, bringing her outfit a sleek finish.

Related Simone Biles Goes Barefoot in White Bikini & Tulle Miniskirt at Bachelorette Party in Belize Halle Berry Lets Her Feet Breathe on the Beach in Bikini & Tiger Print Coverup Pregnant Naomi Osaka Relaxes in Mint Green Shirt Dress & Shorts to Celebrate Her Victoria's Secret Collection.

The moment marks Cavallari’s latest sleek style statement at home. Last week, the “Laguna Beach” star shared a Reel on Instagram, styling Uncommon James pieces — including a gold lariat necklace, several layered earrings and rings — with a white collared blouse and blue denim jeans.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

Kristin Cavallari appears for “Good Morning America” in New York City on Dec. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

PHOTOS: Discover Kristin Cavallari’s street style moments over the years in the gallery.