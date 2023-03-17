Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up in Laced Puffer Boots & Leggings on Iceland Vacation

Kristin Cavallari brought a sleek take to outdoor athleisure while enjoying the nature of Iceland.

On Thursday, the Uncommon James founder snapped a photo dump on Instagram with friends Austin Rhodes and Justin Anderson, wearing an all-black outfit on her final day of her trip. Her ensemble featured dark leggings and a hooded sweatshirt, accented by a knit beanie and sunglasses. Other photos in the group included Cavallari exploring an ice cave and rolling in the snow in a protective black and orange-paneled snowsuit, as well.

When it came to footwear, the designer finished her outfit with a puffy pair of black snow boots. Cavallari‘s style included soft nylon uppers with rounded toes and calf-high shafts, cinched across their fronts with thin laces. The set was complete with ridged rubber soles, giving them a utilitarian appearance while remaining practical and providing traction during the outdoor excursion.

However, this wasn’t Cavallari’s only neutral outfit during her vacation. While in Stockholm, Sweden last week — also with Anderson — the “Laguna Beach” star also wore a white top, leather pants and beige faux fur coat with black pointed-toe pumps during a night out.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

