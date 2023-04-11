Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Her Cookbook Launch in Suede Dress & Stuart Weitzman Sandals on ‘Good Morning America’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari brought fashion to the kitchen during her latest appearance on “Good Morning America.” The author and designer is currently promoting her new cookbook, “Truly Simple,” which was released on Tuesday.

During her segment, Cavallari cooked balsamic chicken and potato salad — two of her recipes from the $30 cookbook — in the “GMA” kitchen. For the occasion, she wore a $384 (previously $1,280) caramel faux suede dress from Isabel Marant. The halter-neck Calypso style featured a smooth bodice with a sleek open back and drop-waist silhouette, creating a bohemian effect.

Kristin Cavallari arrives to “Good Morning America” studios in New York City on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A thick gold watch, several rings and $58 Cinema hoop earrings from Cavallari’s own Uncommon James brand smoothly finished her outfit, styled by Dani Michelle.

Kristin Cavallari arrives to “Good Morning America” studios in New York City on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Cavallari’s outfit was finished with a sleek pair of Stuart Weitzman’s heeled sandals. Her $475 Nudistcurve style featured glossy light beige leather uppers with thin ankle and toe straps, complete with rounded soles. A set of closed counters and thin 3.9-inch stiletto heels finished the set with a modern base. The style added a sharp finish to Cavallari’s outfit while remaining neutral and versatile, allowing her dress to take center stage during the occasion.

Stuart Weitzman’s Nudistcurve sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

