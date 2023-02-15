Kristin Cavallari Straps Into Wrapped Heels With Her Daughter Saylor James Cutler for Valentine’s Day

Kristin Cavallari shared a glimpse at her sleek going-out style this week — as well as a sweet family moment in the process.

On Tuesday night, the Uncommon James founder snapped a mirror selfie for Instagram Stories before heading to a Valentine’s Day date with her daughter, Saylor James Cutler.

For the occasion, Cavallari wore a black slouchy sweater, tucked into a leather miniskirt. A thick gold watch, rings and several thin necklaces with lariat charms glamorously finished her outfit. Saylor, meanwhile, was also sharply dressed in a long-sleeved taupe dress covered in a white leaf print.

Kristin Cavallari and her daughter Saylor James Cutler in a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Feb. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

When it came to footwear, Cavallari opted to lace into a set of ankle-wrapped heels. Her black style — matching her outfit with a monochrome spin — featured pointed soles with thin toe straps, as well as thin upper straps that wound and tied around Cavallari’s ankles. Though their heels couldn’t be seen, the style was likely to complete with a pair of equally thin stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height, similar to pairs Cavallari has worn in the past from brands including Femme LA.

Related Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Galentine's Day in Hot Pink Robe & Matching Fuzzy Slides With 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Movie Night Gwen Stefani Celebrates Valentine's Day Singing With Blake Shelton in Over-The-Knee Boots & Fishnets Paris Hilton Delivers Valentine's Day Style in Heart Dress & 6-Inch Red Lip Heels for Date Night With Husband Carter Reum

Cavallari’s ensemble sharply contrasted her at-home style, which she showed while cooking dinner on Instagram Stories at the end of January: a black cropped hoodie and matching sweatpants.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

Kristin Cavallari is seen in SoHo on Nov. 21, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

PHOTOS: Discover Kristin Cavallari’s street style moments over the years in the gallery.