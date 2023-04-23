Kristin Cavallari Strolls in Denim Shorts and Thong Sandals on Earth Day

Kristin Cavallari was casually dressed while off-duty this weekend.

On Saturday — which coincided with Earth Day, a day dedicated to celebrating sustainability and environmentalism — the Uncommon James designer strolled outside in a thin strap-accented sleeveless crop top. The piece was nonchalantly paired with a set of light blue denim shorts, as well as a dark blue baseball cap.

Kristin Cavallari poses on Instagram Stories on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Cavallari’s attire was complete with a pair of thin-soled thong sandals. Her dark brown style featured flat soles, as well as the style’s traditional thin thong-style straps. The pair added a beachy finish to her outfit, remaining carefree and ideal for summer — similarly to newly released pairs from brands including Tkees, J/Slides and Havaianas.

Cavallari’s sharp shoe moment followed the launch of her new “Back to Laguna” Uncommon James collection, which she celebrated with a range of talk show appearances last week. Within her press cycle, the businesswoman struck a pos in a white corseted top, folded tan skirt and white pumps before an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

