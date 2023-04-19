Kristin Cavallari Strikes a Pose in Corset Top & White-Hot Pumps

Kristin Cavallari gave complementary neutrals a sleek twist with her latest outfit.

Cavallari posed on Instagram while outdoors on Tuesday, wearing a sharp outfit styled by Dani Michelle. The Uncommon James designer’s ensemble featured a white strapless top with a corseted base, which was layered beneath a folded beige midi skirt; the piece’s asymmetric hem and black button accent appeared to mimic that of a classic trench coat, providing a contemporary finish. Cavallari’s outfit was complemented with a gleaming gold watch and thin earrings.

When it came to footwear, Cavallari’s attire was complete with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured smooth leather uppers with triangular toes and closed heels, similarly to its traditional silhouette. The pair was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, providing her with a sleek height boost.

Cavallari’s sharp shoe moment followed the launch of her new “Back to Laguna” Uncommon James collection, which she celebrated in a black leather dress and strappy sandals in Chicago earlier this month. The $42-$62 line, inspired by her experience filming the reality TV show “Laguna Beach” in 2004, includes gold necklaces, earrings, anklets, rings and bracelets accented by hearts, cherries, seashells and beads in summer-worthy hues of pink, blue and orange.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

