Kristin Cavallari Masters Casual Layering in Suede Boots & Skinny Jeans in Nashville

Kristin Cavallari took a versatile approach to dressing for a girls’ trip in Nashville.

While on Broadway for a basketball game during the weekend, the Uncommon James founder shared a photo dump on Instagram with friends.

For the occasion, she wore a white ribbed tank top with a rounded neck, tucked into a pair of black denim skinny jeans. The charcoal-hued pair provided a smooth casual base to her outfit, which Cavallari opted to pair with a thick watch and layered gold necklaces from her own jewelry brand — as well as a dark blue, orange and gray plaid overshirt.

When it came to footwear, the designer finished her outfit with a set of sharp knee-high boots. Cavallari‘s style, crafted from smooth smoky gray suede, included tall shafts with faintly rounded toes. Block heels totaling at least 3 inches completed the set with a subtle height boost, remaining practical and sharp for the occasion. Similar pairs have emerged as popular year-round styles in hues of brown, gray and black from a range of brands, including Marc Fisher, Dolce Vita, Veronica Beard and Aquatalia.

The moment followed Cavallari’s trip to Iceland, where she hiked outside in a black sweatshirt, leggings and puffy winter boots.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

