Kristin Cavallari Masters Cozy Night-Out Style in LBD, Cardigan & Slouchy Boots

Kristin Cavallari shared a glimpse at her sleek going-out style this week — as well as a sweet family moment in the process.

On Monday, the Uncommon James founder snapped a mirror selfie for Instagram Stories before a night on the town. For the occasion, she wore a simple black minidress, layered beneath an equally simple black long-sleeved cardigan with an open silhouette. Paired with the two was a gold ring, as well as her Uncommon James brand’s gold Rosie necklace — a $24 (previously $48) pendant style that is currently sold out.

Kristin Cavallari poses in a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

When it came to footwear, Cavallari opted to finish her outfit with a versatile pair of boots. The “Hills” star’s smooth black style featured knee-high uppers with closed toes. Though the pair’s heels could not be fully seen, they were likely complete with stiletto or block heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, given past pairs Cavallari has worn — as well as current styles on the market. The pair provided a versatile base for her ensemble, while streamlining it with a monochrome color palette as well.

The moment marks Cavallari’s latest sleek style statement at home. Earlier this weekend, the “Laguna Beach” star shared a Reel on Instagram, styling Uncommon James pieces — including a gold lariat necklace, several layered earrings and rings — with a white collared blouse and blue denim jeans.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

