Kristin Cavallari Goes Barefoot in Black Bikini on Vacation

Kristin Cavallari was effortlessly dressed for the beach this weekend.

On Sunday, the Uncommon James founder snapped mirror selfies on Instagram Stories before hitting the sand in a simple black bikini while celebrating friend Steph Biegel’s Lessing. Her swimwear set featured a top with triangular cups, paired with matching side-tied briefs. Finishing Cavallari’s ensemble was a light cream woven hat.

Kristin Cavallari poses in a mirror selfie on Jan. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

When it came to footwear, Cavallari opted to go barefoot. Though her shoeless look fit within her beauty attire, it’s likely Cavallari wore a pair of flat thong or strappy sandals — two styles she’s donned while in warmer climates in the past.

Cavallari’s bikini moment followed her effortless wedding guest attire for Biegel’s wedding on Saturday: a sweeping cream dress with a sheer draped bodice, flat sandals and abstract tan drop earrings from Uncommon James.

Kristin Cavallari snaps a mirror selfie on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

