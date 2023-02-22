Kristen Stewart Styles Thom Browne Coat & Torn Jeans With Converse Sneakers at Berlin International Film Festival 2023

Kristen Stewart brought a punky take to a high-low fashion moment at the Berlin Film Festival this week.

On Sunday, Stewart led a jury talent panel at the Festival, which runs from Feb. 16-26 in Berlin, with Golshifteh Farahani, Carla Simon, Valeska Griesebach and Radu Jude.

For the occasion, the “Twilight” actress wore a pair of light blue denim jeans with distressed knees. The grungy set, cuffed at the hems and layered over white tube socks, was paired with a simple white blouse, gray fingerless gloves and a twisted silver chain necklace.

(L-R): Berlinale jury members Golshifteh Farahani, Kristen Stewart, Carla Simon, Valeska Griesebach and Radu Jude at a talent discussion panel with the jury at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival 2023 in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Stylist Tara Swennen layered Stewart’s ensemble with a sharp camel coat from Thom Browne, featuring a button-up silhouette with a dapper pointed collar. Though the classic piece isn’t currently available, similar styles can be found on Browne’s website.

Kristen Stewart speaks to the jury during a talent discussion panel at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival 2023 in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Stewart’s outfit was casually complete with a pair of Converse sneakers. Her $60 Chuck Taylor All Star Classic style featured rounded low-top off-white canvas uppers, cinched with matching laces. Capped white toes and flat white rubber soles finished the pair with a relaxed base, adding an effortlessly nonchalant finish to Stewart’s ensemble in the process.

Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Stewart’s arrival followed her bold entrance to the Festival last week, where she wore a spring 2023 Chanel couture gown with a sheer-strapped bodice, layered skirt and cap-toed boots — a princess-worthy statement that fittingly created a regal effect, as Stewart is the Festival’s president of the international jury this year.

Kristen Stewart attends the opening ceremony of the Berlin International Film Festival 2023 at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Stewart’s become known for her edgy approach to fashion since rising to fame. As a brand ambassador for Chanel since 2013, the “Personal Shopper” star often wears the French label’s footwear on and off the red carpet. Outside of Chanel, she’s been seen in strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Tamara Mellon, Malone Souliers and Jimmy Choo. She’s also been spotted in edgy boots by Dr. Martens and Casadei. When off duty, Stewart prefers Timberland work boots, Public Desire slippers and loafers from Poesie Veneziane and Hereu. Her frequent go-to looks also include Adidas, Vans and Converse sneakers.

