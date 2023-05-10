Kristen Stewart Looks Sharp in Tweed Suit & Shiny Black Boots at Chanel’s Cruise 2024 Show

Kristen Stewart suited up for Chanel’s cruise 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The “Twilight” actress was outfitted in a full tweed Chanel suit, fitting for the occasion, comprised of an oversized blazer with a boxy silhouette, shiny silver beading and decorative buttons worn overtop a plain white tee. Stewart’s shirt was tucked into a pair of baggy trousers.

Kristen Stewart at the Chanel cruise 2024 collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

Stewart accessorized her ensemble sparingly, styling a large gold chain necklace featuring a square Chanel logo pendant.

On her feet, the “Spencer” star wore shiny black boots. The neutral pair was constructed out of patent leather, hence the high-shine finish, with rounded toes and thick elevated soles. 3 to 4-inch block heels finished off the footwear, giving Stewart’s look a slight boost.

A closer look at Kristen Stewart’s shoes. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

Unlike pumps, the thespian’s boots offered her a comfortable and walkable alternative while complementing the masculine vibes her outfit gave off. Black ankle boots have been worn on a variety of top stars for many occasions.

Stewart laced up bulky black polished combat boots, the footwear sporting block heels, matt black laces, and gold hardware. Combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Chanel’s cruise 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.

