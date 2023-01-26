Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral

Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy
McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals.
However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she then held in each hand before nonchalantly tossing them aside. The moment was caught on-camera during the show, which can be seen (at the 35:35 mark) on Valentino’s YouTube channel.
A seasoned runway pro, McMenamy naturally championed forward during the show — of course, sans shoes, simultaneously emphasizing focus on the handcrafted clothes on display. The moment was witnessed online by numerous fashion fans, including consultant Amanda Murray — who quickly compared the moment on Instagram Stories to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)’s own runway fall in the 2001 “Sex and the City” episode “The Real Me.”
To her credit, McMenamy approached the situation with her signature humor, sharing a backstage Instagram photo that’s since earned loving comments from Marc Jacobs, Debi Mazar and Duro Olowu. The caption? “Before the Fall.”
Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations have been throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi, among numerous others.
This season also featured several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.
