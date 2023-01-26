×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
kristen-valentino-fall
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy

McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals.

Kristen McMenamy, Valentino, fall, runway, runway fall, heels, high heels, fashion show, runway show, haute couture, Haute Couture Week, Paris
Kristen McMenamy walks in Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 25, 2023.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she then held in each hand before nonchalantly tossing them aside. The moment was caught on-camera during the show, which can be seen (at the 35:35 mark) on Valentino’s YouTube channel.

Related

Dove Cameron Sees Red in Dramatic Shirt Dress With Sheer Tights & 7-Inch Heels at Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Suits Up in Feather Blazer With Pleated Pants & Bow Pumps at Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

Sofia Carson Shines in Crystal-Embellished Pumps With Asymmetrical Feather Coat at Valentino's Spring 2023 Couture Show

A seasoned runway pro, McMenamy naturally championed forward during the show — of course, sans shoes, simultaneously emphasizing focus on the handcrafted clothes on display. The moment was witnessed online by numerous fashion fans, including consultant Amanda Murray — who quickly compared the moment on Instagram Stories to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker)’s own runway fall in the 2001 “Sex and the City” episode “The Real Me.”

To her credit, McMenamy approached the situation with her signature humor, sharing a backstage Instagram photo that’s since earned loving comments from Marc Jacobs, Debi Mazar and Duro Olowu. The caption? “Before the Fall.”

McMenamy’s moment follows her past viral haute couture fall at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2022 runway show, guest-designed by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. During this occasion, the model fell to her knees in a bridal finale outfit paired with towering 7-inch platform boots — which she gamely continued walking in after several audience members helped her stand up again.
Kristen McMenamy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, fall, runway, runway fall, heels, high heels, fashion show, runway show, haute couture, Haute Couture Week, Paris
Kristen McMenamy falls in Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 2022 runway show, guest-designed by Olivier Rousteing, on July 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations have been throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi, among numerous others.

This season also featured several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad