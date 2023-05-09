Kris Jenner Cheers Courtside in Lux Leather Jacket & Nike Sneakers at Lakers Game With Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors game last night. She did so in a stylish getup with her daughter, Kim Kardashian. In the end, the Lakers emerged victorious with a score of 104-101, securing a 3-1 lead over the defending NBA champions.

The mommy mogul was spotted wearing an all-black outfit that exuded effortless cool. Her outfit consisted of a sleek leather jacket with striking pockets, adding an extra edge to her ensemble.

Kris Jenner attends Los Angeles Lakers game on May 8, 2023 CREDIT: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The pockets not only made a bold statement but also provided practicality for carrying essential items. The leather jacket is a timeless piece that elevates any look, and Jenner rocked it with ease and confidence.

When it came to footwear, her shoes were not seen in the photos, but she selected white Nike sneakers to complete her outfit. The silhouette has evolved over time from simple athletic shoes to a versatile fashion staple. They have become a popular choice among people of all ages and styles, with new designs constantly being introduced to meet the changing fashion trends.

Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian attend Los Angeles Lakers game on May 8, 2023 CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com

Nonetheless, Jenner possesses a vast collection of footwear that would envy any shoe lover. Her shoe wardrobe is characterized by its diversity, as she’s spotted wearing everything from high heels – like the striking hot pink Valentino pumps she wore to the premiere of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on Hulu – to boots, sandals, and even sneakers.

In terms of brands, Jenner primarily opts for high-end labels like Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman, further emphasizing her impeccable taste in fashion.

Similar to her daughters, the influential businesswoman Kris Jenner is continuously reinventing her fashion style. Whether she’s attending a red-carpet event or shooting for her popular show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” on Hulu, Jenner never ceases to experiment with fresh patterns and trends. However, she predominantly favors designer outfits, with black being her favorite color of choice.

You can often spot Jenner in an impeccably tailored black blazer or sporting a pair of striking black sunglasses, showcasing her undeniable affinity for the color. Without a doubt, Jenner’s wardrobe is dominated by timeless shade.

