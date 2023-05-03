Kris Jenner Brings Power Dressing to Monochromatic Territory in Pointy Boots for Date Night With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner put a monochromatic spin on power dressing style for her latest outing. The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family was spotted arriving at The Ritz Carlton Hotel with partner Corey Gamble in New York on Tuesday night.

Jenner was sharply outfitted while out in the Big Apple. The momager and media mogul wore a full cream outfit ensemble a floor-length coat and flare-leg pants. She layered the pieces with a matching mock neck top.

(L-R) Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner arrive at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel on May 2, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

Taking things up a notch, Jenner accessorized with dark rectangle sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, several midi rings and a long gold necklace. She carried her essentials in a small snakeskin Christian Dior handbag. As for glam, “The Kardashians” star went with soft makeup and a neutral pout.

Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble suited up in an off-white blazer and coordinating trousers. He complemented the set with a brown T-shirt and suede shoes.

(L-R) Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner arrive at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel on May 2, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

Finishing Jenner’s look was a pair of pointy boots. The lace-up style matched her wardrobe perfectly and featured a sharp, pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Kris Jenner arrives at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel on May 2, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: STARTHESTAR / SplashNews.com

Kris had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet.

However, with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pantsuits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of pumps, sandals, versatile boots and stylish statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.