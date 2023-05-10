Kris Jenner Gets a Sky-High Boost in Platform Heels & Tweed Set at Chanel’s Cruise 2024 Show

Kris Jenner attended Chanel’s cruise 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The television personality was clad in a black and white tweed set comprised of a blazer featuring black bow detailing on the collar and sleeves worn overtop a black cami.

Kris Jenner at the Chanel cruise 2024 Collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

On the bottom, Jenner donned a matching midi-length skirt in a fitted high-waisted style. Underneath her skirt, the star styled opaque black tights.

On the accessories front, Jenner donned a pair of black patent leather quilted gloves with shiny button detailing worn with a coordinating quilted mini bag with the French brand’s logo on the front. Adding a classical touch, the socialite sported gold stud earrings with large pearls in the center.

Flattering her feet with a sky-high boost, Jenner sported black platform heels. The footwear was crafted out of patent leather, hence the high-shine appearance. The style featured rounded toes with thick and sturdy platform soles all sat atop equally thick block heels that further elevated her ensemble.

A closer look at Kris Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

Platforms, much like Jenners, are a staple in many celebrities’ wardrobes for their height-boosting abilities. Platforms have been worn frequently by Kate Beckinsale, Nina Dobrev and Jenna Ortega, among many others.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler.

Kris Jenner at the Chanel cruise 2024 Collection fashion show held at Paramount Studios on May 9, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

Chanel’s cruise 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.

