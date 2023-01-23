Kirsten Dunst Upgrades Suspenders With Mary Jane Heels at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

Kirsten Dunst brought a new take to preppy style while attending Dior’s spring 2023 haute couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

While in Paris, Dunst arrived with husband Jesse Plemons for the occasion, where the couple sat in the front row alongside Rosamund Pike, Camille Cottin and Catherine Deneuve. During the event, Dunst wore a ruffled black high-necked blouse with a pussybow accent.

Giving her outfit a whimsical touch were matching suspenders, which upheld a set of light beige paneled suede trousers. Small gold stud earrings simply completed her outfit.

Kirsten Dunst attends Christian Dior Haute Couture’s spring 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Plemons was also sharply dressed for the occasion, arriving in a deep gray suit and black sweater with black leather lace-up brogues.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend Christian Dior Haute Couture’s spring 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Dunst strapped into a set of chic heels to complete her outfit. Her Mary Jane-esque style featured thin upper straps across a pointed-toe pump, crafted from black leather with floral cutouts. Though the set’s heels and branding could not be seen, it’s likely the set was finished with short stiletto or block heels for an equally preppy finish — similar to past Dior pumps designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

A closer look at Dunst’s heels. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover Dior’s spring 2023 couture front row in the gallery.