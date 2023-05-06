Duchess Sophie Dons White Suzannah London Dress With Floral Fascinator at King Charles III’s Coronation

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, opted for a white dress with a bridal flair at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla held at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

The wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, wore Suzannah London’s couture dress in a creamy shade of white. As the designer explained on her Instagram feed, the floor-gracing gown was embroidered with British meadow florals inspired by ceramist Rachel Dein and embroidered using traditional Irish stitch techniques.

James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty images

The white frock also featured a crepe skirt and a train on the back. The duchess lifted her skirt slightly as she walked in Westminster Abbey allowing for a peak at her footwear. She combined the dress with a pair of stilettos with pointed toes in the same colorway as the dress adding to the bridal-esque allure of the outfit.

The Duchess topped off the look with a white bespoke headpiece by British milliner Jane Taylor. The piece was “handmade with satin leaves, speckled with crystals and silver cast snowdrops,” the brand confirmed on its social media channels.

Sophie, Duchess of Wessex, attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty images

The Royal family’s site describes it as an “occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, has remained essentially the same over a thousand years. For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task this has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.”

Sophie, Duchess of Wessex, in the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Catherine, Duchess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

