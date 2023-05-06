Queen Letizia of Spain Goes Viral in ‘Lampshade’ Hat, Hot Pink Suit & Slingback Heels at King Charles’ Coronation

Queen Letizia was pretty in pink while attending King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. The Spanish Queen attended the historic event alongside her husband King Felipe VI of Spain.

Letizia look for the ceremony, specifically her hat, was quickly made into a meme. The headpiece was compared to lampshades, a samurai’s hat like Raiden from the Mortal Kombat franchise and other objects.

The former journalist was clad in a custom pink suit that embraced “Barbiecore” inspiration with a vibrant hue, featuring a high neck, peplum and delicate embroidery detailing.

The suit set was comprised of a waistcoat with a flared crimped hem worn with a sleek maxi-length pencil skirt.

King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: UK Press via Getty Images

Rounding out her look, Letizia carried a ‘Scala Insignia’ clutch; specially designed for her by Wes Gordon, Carolina Herrera creative director. It was coordinated with a domed Balel straw hat that sat to one side of her head covered in dainty hot pink lace.

The Spanish royal also sported dazzling diamond-encrusted earrings and a pair of off-white gloves.

As for footwear, Letizia stepped out in coordinating hot pink slingback heels constructed of sturdy pink leather uppers with knife-like pointed toes and thick straps that fastened around the heels of her feet, keeping the shoes in place. Thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels finished off the vibrant set, giving the queen a manageable and conservative boost in height.

A closer look at Queen Letizia’s shoes. CREDIT: UK Press via Getty Images

Queen Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano is married to King Felipe VI, also known as Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Grecia. The two were married on May 22, 2004. Her official title is the Queen of Spain. In terms of fashion, her style is described as elegant, modern, and accessible (she wears a lot of affordable brands).

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Felipe of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain at Westminster Abbey during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: UK Press via Getty Images

King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

