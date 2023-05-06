×
Queen Camilla Commands the Crown in Gold-Trim Bruce Oldfield Dress & White Satin Heels at King Charles III’s Coronation

By Amina Ayoud
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla – Coronation Day
King Charles III Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Queen Camilla was crowned alongside her husband King Charles III on Saturday during their Coronation ceremony in London at Westminster Abbey

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

For the historic day, Camilla wore a Bruce Oldfield couture dress that was long-sleeved and featured silver and gold floral embroidery and coordinating floral gilded trim down the shoulders, on the sleeves and hem of her gown.

The gold detailing present on her garb matched the same accents on Charles III’s own white robes.

Queen Camilla arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and herself on May 6, 2023 in London.
Queen Camilla arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and herself on May 6, 2023 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images
King Charles III attends his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London.
King Charles III attends his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images

In addition to her extravagant dress, Camilla also wore the same necklace that Queen Elizabeth II wore for her own coronation in 1953. The necklace was made by Garrard and presented to Queen Victoria in 1858.

The dazzling piece features 25 graduated brilliant diamonds with a 22.48 carat diamond pendant, known as the Lahore Diamond. The necklace has been worn by several Queen consorts during their coronations.

Queen Camilla stepped out in a pair of white heels crafted of satin uppers featuring conservative 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels and pointed toes.

The pair were also comprised of thin ankle straps that kept the shoes securely fastened in place. The shoe style is commonplace in Camilla’s wardrobe.

Queen Camilla arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and herself on May 6, 2023 in London.
A closer look at Queen Camilla’s shoes.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort, married King Charles III in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor, in 2005. They were joined by around 800 guests at a Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Camilla, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, was previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she divorced in 1995. The couple had two children, Thomas Henry and Laura Rose. 

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

Queen Camilla arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and herself on May 6, 2023 in London.
Queen Camilla arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and herself on May 6, 2023 in London.
CREDIT: Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III with the St Edward's Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Richard POHLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

