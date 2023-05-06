Queen Camilla Commands the Crown in Gold-Trim Bruce Oldfield Dress & White Satin Heels at King Charles III’s Coronation

Queen Camilla was crowned alongside her husband King Charles III on Saturday during their Coronation ceremony in London at Westminster Abbey

Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the historic day, Camilla wore a Bruce Oldfield couture dress that was long-sleeved and featured silver and gold floral embroidery and coordinating floral gilded trim down the shoulders, on the sleeves and hem of her gown.

The gold detailing present on her garb matched the same accents on Charles III’s own white robes.

Queen Camilla arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and herself on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

King Charles III attends his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

In addition to her extravagant dress, Camilla also wore the same necklace that Queen Elizabeth II wore for her own coronation in 1953. The necklace was made by Garrard and presented to Queen Victoria in 1858.

The dazzling piece features 25 graduated brilliant diamonds with a 22.48 carat diamond pendant, known as the Lahore Diamond. The necklace has been worn by several Queen consorts during their coronations.

Queen Camilla stepped out in a pair of white heels crafted of satin uppers featuring conservative 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels and pointed toes.

The pair were also comprised of thin ankle straps that kept the shoes securely fastened in place. The shoe style is commonplace in Camilla’s wardrobe.

A closer look at Queen Camilla’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Camilla, Queen Consort, married King Charles III in a civil ceremony at the Guildhall, Windsor, in 2005. They were joined by around 800 guests at a Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Camilla, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, was previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, with whom she divorced in 1995. The couple had two children, Thomas Henry and Laura Rose.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

Queen Camilla arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and herself on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

