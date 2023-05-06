Pregnant Princess Eugenie Exudes Elegance in Deep Blue Dress & Satin Mules at King Charles III’s Coronation

Princess Eugenie attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. The Princess, who is expecting her second child, appeared alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and her father, Prince Andrew.

The royal was clad in a slouchy dark blue dress made of silk that stopped just above her ankles featuring a high neck and a boxy silhouette. The gown was worn underneath a matching blue wool coat with wide sleeves and a tailored appearance.

Jack Brooksbank and wife Princess Eugenie arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, Eugenie toted a dark blue leather mini bag with shiny gold hardware worn with a cobalt blue fascinator adorned with a large but dainty blue tulle bow. The Princess sported lots of jewelry, including diamond-encrusted teardrop-shaped earrings and rings.

Related Kate Middleton's Mom Carole Middleton Pops in Royal Blue Coat Dress & Tan Pointed Pumps at King Charles III's Coronation Zara Tindall Honors Mom Princess Anne in Blue Laura Green Dress & Ribbon Brooch at King Charles III's Coronation Pippa Middleton Takes a Style Note From Sister Kate Middleton in Yellow Dress for King Charles III's Coronation

Making her look fully monochrome, Eugenie sported a pair of blue mules. The shoes were constructed out of satin blue uppers, matching the existing color scheme, with open toes and thin ankle straps. The shoes were also open back, making it easy to slip them on and off, and sat atop very short 1 to 2-inch stiletto heels.

A closer look at Princess Eugenie’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie, is the niece of King Charles III. She is 11th in the line of succession to the British throne and was given the title of “Her Royal Highness” at birth; she is officially known as “Princess Eugenie of York.” Classic and modern are two words that describe her style. She has been seen wearing vibrant prints and bold colors and also advocates for sustainable fashion and often re-wears outfits to promote eco-consciousness.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (front), Harry, Duke of Sussex (C) and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTOS: See all of the star-studded guests at King Charles III’s Coronation.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.