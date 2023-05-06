Penny Mordaunt Carries the 17th-Century Sword of State in Safiyaa Dress & Sparkling Pumps at King Charles III’s Coronation

Penny Mordaunt sparkled at King Charles III and Queen Camila’s Coronation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

The British politician and Leader of the House of Commons had all eyes on her as she performed her ceremonial role. As part of her additional position as lord president of the privy council, a team of advisors to the monarch, Mordaunt was required to carry the 17th-Century Sword of State. It is the first time the role has been carried out by a woman.

Penny Mordaunt leads King Charles III Coronation in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mordaunt wore a sleek teal midi dress by Safiyaa that she commissioned for the occasion, as well as a matching cape. Both the matching teal cape and her Jane Taylor London headband featured a gold fern embroidery, a nod to the dress usually worn by privy council members.

Related Queen Rania of Jordan Gives Sheer Trend the Royal Treatment in Yellow Dress & Jimmy Choo Pumps at King Charles lll's Coronation Duchess Sophie Dons White Suzannah London Dress With Floral Fascinator at King Charles III's Coronation Joanna Lumley Wears Peter Pan Dress With Van Dal Wedges & Goes Viral With Royal Revelation at King Charles III's Coronation

Penny Mordaunt, Lord President of the Council, attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Completing Mordaunt’s look was a glittering pair of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had an almond-shaped toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and was set on a thick small heel.

Penny Mordaunt leads King Charles III Coronation in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

King Charles III became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the second-longest reigning monarch in history, on Sept. 8, 2022. At 73, Charles, who was formerly known as Prince of Wales, became the oldest person to accede to the British throne.

During his young years, Charles earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Cambridge and served in the Royal Air Force and Navy for five years. In 1981, he married Lady Diana Spencer, with whom he has two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Charles married Camilla, Queen Consort, in 2005, almost ten years after his divorce with Diana was completed.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

PHOTOS: See all of the star-studded guests at King Charles III’s Coronation.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.