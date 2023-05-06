Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at King Charles III’s Coronation in Alexander McQueen Dress, Sentimental Jewelry & White Pumps

Kate Middleton attended King Charles III’s and his wife Queen Camilla’s Coronation on Saturday in London at Westminster Abbey.

Attending alongside her husband Prince William and their children Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales was outfitted in a white formal dress from Alexander McQueen. It featured silver floral beaded trim and embroidery at the hem with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs made to symbolize the U.K.’s four nations.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George,and Prince Louis attend King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation on May 6, 2023 in London at Westminster Abbey. CREDIT: Getty

Middleton’s gown was layered underneath a floor-sweeping bright blue, red and white formal robe with flared sleeves and a similarly high-collared neckline.

The lush outerwear featured delicate adornments, including white bows on the shoulders and sculptural gold floral motifs that gave Middleton’s look a high-shine touch.

Speaking of high shine, sat atop Middleton’s head was dazzling headwear from Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty

The crown consisted of blooming silver flowers and leaves along with diamond detailing. Along with the headpiece, Middleton paid tribute in a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that belong to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Rounding out her look, Middleton donned the George VI Festoon necklace, a diamond piece belonging to former Queen Elizabeth II.

Middleton donned a pair of matching white pointed-toe pumps. The sleek pair was comprised of sharp pointed toes and a sturdy construction all sat atop 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels that gave Middleton’s look a walkable boost in height.

King Charles III with the St Edward’s Crown on his head attends the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. Charles superseded his mother Elizabeth II following her death on Sept. 8, 2022.<

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis attend King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation on May 6, 2023 in London at Westminster Abbey. CREDIT: Getty

