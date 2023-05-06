Finnegan Biden Commands Attention in Yellow Markarian Cape Dress & Suede Pumps at King Charles’ Coronation with Jill Biden

Finnegan Biden attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation on Saturday in London at Westminster Abbey. Finnegan arrived at the event alongside her grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden.

The 22-year-old was clad in a billowing pastel yellow Markarian Sommer Seamed Corset Dress with matching Garland Cape look comprised of a high neckline and a form-fitted silhouette that stopped just above her ankles, spotlighting her shoes.

Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

The formal gown was worn with a coordinating floral headband featuring tulle floral adornments sat to one side worn with a cream-colored mini leather bucket bag with whiny gold hardware.

Finnegan’s blond hair was parted down the middle and styled in voluminous face-framing curls.

On her feet, Finnegan sported a pair of matching pastel yellow pointed-toe pumps. The shoes were constructed out of suede uppers with a sleek construction all sat atop thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels that gave her a walkable boost.

Thanks to the hue of the shoes, her ensemble was given a sleek monochrome appearance. The footwear style is a favorite of many celebrities and public figures including Finnegan’s grandmother among many others.

The silhouette is classic and simple, offering the wearer an extremely versatile, neutral and sharp base to build their outfit upon.

A closer look at Finnegan Biden’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Finnegan Biden is one of President Joe Biden’s seven grandchildren and the second child of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.

She is named after her great-grandmother (Joe Biden’s mom), Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden.

Before graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2021, Finnegan joined her grandparents on the campaign trail around the U.S. during the 2020 presidential race.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

