Kate Middleton’s Mom Carole Middleton Pops in Royal Blue Coat Dress & Tan Pointed Pumps at King Charles III’s Coronation

Carole Middleton vibrantly attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London. Carole attended the historic occasion alongside her husband, Michael Middleton, her son, James Middleton, and daughters, Pippa and Kate Middleton.

The British businesswoman was clad in a formal royal blue ensemble comprised of a tailored dress coat with strong shoulders, long sleeves, zipper closure, a collared neckline and shallow pocket detailing.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London. CREDIT: WireImage

The former flight attendant accessorized her ensemble sparingly, carrying a coordinating bright blue clutch in an oval shape with silver hardware and dainty bow detailing paired with a chunky floral headband and shiny silver, diamond and sapphire-encrusted jewelry worn on her neck and ears.

Classically flattering her feet, Carole opted for a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps. Her footwear was crafted out of neutral leather uppers and comprised of sharp triangular pointed toes and a sleek construction all sat atop thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels. Pointed pumps, in a multitude of shades and styles, have been seen on many famous feet including Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle among others. The pumps offered Carole a neutral base.

A closer look at Carole Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Carole Middleton is the mother of Kate Middleton, who is married to Prince William, first in line to the British throne. Carole’s fashion sense is known for being timeless and elegant, with a preference for tailored dresses and coats that exude sophistication.

Carole Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London. CREDIT: WireImage

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III stands after being crowned during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

