Kimora Lee Simmons Lets Her Feet Breathe on Boat Ride in White Robe

Kimora Lee Simmons is keeping it simple but cute while enjoying some time on the water, as seen on her Instagram this weekend.

Wearing a classic white robe covering up her bikini set, Simmons made a video while lounging on a boat. The only accessories she donned were a pair of oversized black sunglasses with gold hardware on the sides.

Although she went barefoot for this video, Simmons usually gravitates towards high-heeled sandals, platform pumps, sneakers and over-the-knee boots. Simmons’s shoe style is versatile and bold, and she is not afraid to take risks with her footwear choices.

Kimora Lee Simmons attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3. CREDIT: Getty Images

Simmons’ style is often described as bold, glamorous and edgy. Her stylish aesthetic continues to inspire fashion lovers around the world. She is known for her love of animal prints, metallics and body-conscious silhouettes. Her designs often feature embellishments such as rhinestones, sequins and embroidery, and she has a talent for creating clothing that flatters a variety of body types.

Simmons has impressively forged her own path within the industry. She first rose to prominence as a model in the 1990s, working for major brands such as Chanel, Versace, and Yves Saint Laurent. She later transitioned into fashion design, launching her own brand, Baby Phat, in 1999. In addition to her impact as a designer, Simmons has also been an influential figure in the fashion world as a whole. She was one of the first people to recognize the potential of urban fashion and she helped to popularize the trend of wearing oversized clothing. She has also been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry, using her platform to champion models of all races and sizes.