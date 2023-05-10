Kimora Lee Simmons Slips Into Knee-High Boots With Sheer Tights & Miniskirt for Chanel’s Cruise 2024 Show

Kimora Lee Simmons updated preppy style for Chanel’s cruise 2024 runway show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The star joined a very fashionable front row alongside Paris Hilton, Lori Harvey and Margot Robbie.

Simmons wore a fitted black crop top layered under a two-toned black and white tweed blazer. On bottom, the model paired a black miniskirt with sheer tights. The pieces were all from Chanel.

Kimora Lee at the Chanel cruise 2024 collection fashion show. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

The Baby Phat owner accessorized with a vintage-looking gold chain belt and a stack of shiny pearl necklaces, which perfectly complement the pearl detailing on her black and white purse.

Her makeup and hair are simple yet classic, with long curled locks, smoldering eyes and a glossy nude lip.

Related Sofia Richie Brings Pink Feathers in Tweed Dress & Cap-Toe Heels to Chanel's Cruise 2024 Show With Elliot Grainge Chanel's Cruise 2024 Collection Went Sporty With Retro Bikinis, Sneakers and Leg Warmers For Los Angeles Show Kris Jenner Gets a Sky-High Boost in Platform Heels & Tweed Set at Chanel's Cruise 2024 Show

On the footwear front, Simmons rocks a pair of black leather knee-high boots. Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

A closer look at Kimora Lee Simmons’ shoes. CREDIT: Anna Webber for Variety

Retro-fitness was the theme of the collection, which featured old-school bikinis, leg warmers and sneakers. “Between a tribute to the glamour of great film stars and evoking the world of fun to be had with aerobics, sports, and roller skating, between the dream on one hand and what you want to wear on the other, it’s all a question of balance,” said Chanel artistic director Virginie Viard in the collection’s show notes.

Chanel’s resort show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.

PHOTOS: Chanel Cruise 2024 Collection in Los Angeles