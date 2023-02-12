Kimora Lee Simmons Pops in Leopard-Printed Skirt Suit and Boots at Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kimora Lee Simmons brought true “fabulosity” to Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week.

While cheering on daughter Aoki (who modeled two looks in the ’90s-inspired collection) from the front row, Simmons sat alongside Bethann Hardison and Joy-Ann Reid in a boldly printed skirt suit. Her golden yellow set — naturally, by Hudson — featured a $1,795 blazer and $2,265 pencil miniskirt covered in a black spotted leopard print. Paired with a matching $795 collared silk blouse, Simmons’ monochrome outfit created a true pop of prints for the occasion.

Kimora Lee Simmons and guests attend Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Galleries at Spring Studios in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

To give her outfit added glamour — and a base layer against the winter chill — Simmons smoothly paired her printed ensemble with sheer black tights, as well as a crystal-trimmed quilted Chanel handbag, sparkling hoop earrings and a green jade bangle.

Related Katie Holmes Wore Her Go-To Boots with A Chic Olive Overcoat at Ulla Johnson's Fall 2023 NYFW Show Julia Fox Zips into Stone-Washed Leather and Hair-Trimmed Heels at Dion Lee's Fall 2023 NYFW Show Malia Obama Opts for Subtlety in Collared Shirt at Dion Lee's Fall 2023 NYFW Afterparty

When it came to footwear, Simmons allowed her attire’s prints and colors to take center stage by pairing it with a set of black leather boots. Her knee-high style featured lightly rounded toes with thin platform soles, as well as thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The style gave her look a sleek finish, while also providing fuller coverage against the winter weather — albeit with a fashionable twist.

Kimora Lee Simmons and guests attend Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Galleries at Spring Studios in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Discover Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 collection at New York Fashion Week in the gallery.