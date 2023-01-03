Kimberly Guilfoyle Sparkles in Slashed Dress & Hidden Heels for Donald Trump Jr.’s Birthday on New Year’s Eve

Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated fiancé Donald Trump Jr.’s birthday on Dec. 31 with a dash of sparkle.

The former advisor to Donald Trump posed with Trump Jr. in Florida on Sunday for the occasion, wearing a sequined black dress. Her midi-length style featured long sleeves and an asymmetric front cutout, giving the garment a slashed appearance.

Completing her outfit were thin drop earrings, as well as a black nylon version of Prada’s 2000 Re-Edition shoulder bag — also sparkling with allover silver crystal embellishments.

“Simply the best! Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary sweetheart. You are my treasure! Love you to the moon and back,” Guilfoyle captioned her post. “From our family to yours! Happy New Year! Much Love and God Bless! XO KG and Don.”

When it came to footwear, Guilfoyle’s shoes could not be seen. However, the former Fox News anchor’s style likely featured a set of matching or complementary pumps or heeled sandals. Given her past footwear choices, her style likely included thin stiletto heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height.

Related Khloe Kardashian Models in Head-to-Toe Prada & Gold-Dipped Pumps for Sorbet Magazine Kristin Cavallari Revamps Night-Out Style With Slick Minidress & Uncommon James Jewelry Mariah Carey Laces Into Combat Boots & Prada Miniskirt With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Aspen

Guilfoyle’s outfit also bore a remarkable similarity to her ensemble worn to Tiffany Trump’s November 2022 wedding in Mar-a-Lago: a black flare-sleeved dress, complete with a knee-length high-low hem and accented with matching heeled sandals.

(L-R) Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022.

Guilfoyle often wears pointed-toe pumps while on the air for Fox News, though she’s also been spotted in peep-toe heels from brands including Valentino.The legal analyst’s shoe wardrobe is also extensive enough to warrant its own closet in her home, which features numerous color-coded pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, as well as Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

PHOTOS: Discover how high heels have transformed over the years in the gallery.