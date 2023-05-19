Kim Petras Pops in White-Hot Pumps for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel

Kim Petras arrived at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York in a chic look.

In Zimmermann’s spring 2023 collection, Wonderland, she embraced the enchantment of the Coaster Structured Midi Dress in Poster Print. The captivating linen dress showcases a placement print adorned with delicate natural shells along the edges.

With linen fabric, piped edges, a side leg split, rigilene boning through the hips, an internal grosgrain ribbon belt, and meticulously hand-stitched shells, the midi dress exudes both elegance and allure.

Kim Petras attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: WireImage

She brought contrast down to her feet in a pair of white Maison Margiela Leather Pointed-Toe Pumps. Crafted from glossy patent leather, these elegant pointed-toe pumps feature a sleek calf leather upper.

They offer a slip-on style for effortless wear designed with a classic rounded toe. Finished with a calf sole, these pumps combine style and comfort in one sophisticated package.

Petras is known for her daring and sophisticated shoe choices. The singer and LGBTQIA+ advocate confidently wears heeled boots and pumps in various styles and vibrant hues, often from renowned labels like Prada and Aquazzura. Even during her off-duty moments, Petras embraces heels and occasionally opts for Converse sneakers.

As a prominent figure in the fashion world, she graces Fashion Week shows for esteemed designers such as Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Alexandre Vauthier, Christian Cowan, and Moschino. Additionally, Petras has established herself as a fashion icon by starring in campaigns for esteemed brands like Coach, Ugg, and Opening Ceremony, solidifying her status as a true fashionista.

The swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated showcases a diverse lineup of celebrities, models, and musicians flaunting the latest in trendy swimwear. The 2023 edition boasted renowned cover stars like Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader, accompanied by an array of talented models, including Maye Musk, Padma Lakshmi, Leyna Bloom, and Olivia Ponton.

Notably, Martha Stewart made history as the magazine’s oldest-ever cover star at the age of 81, adding an extra touch of significance to this iconic issue.

PHOTOS: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2023 Launch Party