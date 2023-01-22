Kim Petras Pops in White-Hot Boots with Sam Smith on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kim Petras shone brightly while making a surprise entrance on “Saturday Night Live.” The singer appeared in the episode on Saturday night, hosted by Aubrey Plaza and featuring musical performances by Sam Smith.

For the occasion, Petras emerged beneath Smith’s sweeping pink tulle gown during their first performance of “Unholy.” While posing and strutting onstage, Petras meant business in a cream blazer minidress. Her style featured a boxy fit with a double-breasted silhouette, elevated from pointed lapels and long sleeves. Matching gloves and layered rings, as well as stacked pearl and crystal necklaces, dynamically completed her outfit.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras perform on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City on Jan. 21, 2023. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

When it came to footwear, Petras opted to match her dress with a pair of sleek heeled boots. Her knee-high style featured white leather uppers, punctuated by squared toes and lace-up fronts for a modern edge. Thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set, providing Petras with a sharp height boost while onstage.

You can view Smith’s full “Unholy” performance with Petras on YouTube, below.

“Saturday Night Live” opened its 49th season with “White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza as its host. The episode included cameos from Amy Poehler, Sharon Stone, Allison Williams, Tony Hawk and “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott. Sam Smith served as the episode’s musical performance, with a guest appearance by Kim Petras. The premiere’s afterparty also featured a star-studded guest list, including Madonna.

