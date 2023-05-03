Kim Petras Pops in Shearling Blazer Dress With Daring See-Through Top & Fendi Boots at SiriusXM Studios

Kim Petras visited SiriusXM Studios today in New York to promote her new single “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj.

For her appearance at the studio, the “Coconuts” songstress was outfitted in a white and black blazer dress made of a fuzzy textural shearling fabric. The garment featured structured shoulders and long sleeves and was worn overtop an edgy and see-through mesh top. Petras’ blazer also featured shiny black button closures.

Kim Petras visits SiriusXM Studios on May 03, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, the hitmaker donned black shield-like sunnies with pointy frames worn alongside shiny gold hoops. The German performer finished off her look by gathering her lengthy blond tresses up into a high ponytail.

As for footwear, Petras stepped out in a utilitarian pair of cream-colored platform boots by Fendi. The boots were constructed of shiny leather and rubber with wedge platform heels of 5 inches.

A closer look at Kim Petras’ shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kim Petras visits SiriusXM Studios on May 03, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Petras’ overall shoe style is often bold and sleek. The pop singer and LGBTQIA+ advocate regularly wears heeled boots and pumps in a wide range of silhouettes and colors, hailing from brands including Prada and Aquazzura. Off-duty, Petras also wears heels, as well as Converse sneakers. The “Sweet Spot” singer is also a fashion world mainstay, regularly attending Fashion Week shows for brands including Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Alexandre Vauthier, Christian Cowan and Moschino. Petras has also starred in campaigns for top brands like Coach, Ugg and Opening Ceremony over the years, cementing her status as a fashionista.

