Kim Kardashian Styles Sheer Rick Owens Pantsuit With Bandeau Top & Sharp Pumps at Time 100 Summit

Kim Kardashian gave the power suit trend a chic upgrade at the Time 100 Summit in New York on Tuesday. The entrepreneur and reality star joined a star-studded list of guest speakers including John Legend, Carmelo Anthony, Steven Spielberg, Abby Phillip and Nneka Ogwumike.

Kardashian gave her business-chic attire a sheer and sharp finish for the event. The Skims founder wore a full look from Rick Owens’ spring 2023 runway collection. Her outfit included the label’s Lido Transparent Leather Blazer and matching Bolan Bootcut Transparent Cow Leather Jeans. “The Kardashians” star complemented her wardrobe with a cream bandeau top.

Kim Kardashian attends the Time 100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

Kim Kardashian attends the Time 100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Kardashian accessorized the look with a diamond Ruby Stella necklace. Her raven tresses were styled up, while straight bangs framed her face. As for glam, the media personality went with soft makeup and a neutral lip.

Rounding out the SKKN by Kim creator’s look was a coordinated pair of pointed-toe pumps. The shoes peaked out through her pants and included a triangular pointed-toe.

Kim Kardashian attends the Time 100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Kim Kardashian attends the Time 100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, the shapewear mogul is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. The Skims designer’s shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to various Yeezy shoe styles. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

