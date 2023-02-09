Kim Kardashian Thinks Pink in Sports Bra, Leggings & Smoky Boots for Skims Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian was romantically outfitted to open her new Skims Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, Kardashian posed at the pop-up while celebrating its opening at Westfield Century City. For the occasion, the Skims founder wore a pink bra and matching leggings from the line, paired with a matching padded jacket shrugged off her shoulders. Finishing the mogul’s ensemble was a gleaming bejeweled diamond necklace.

Kim Kardashian attends the Skims Valentine’s Shop Pop-Up at Westfield Century City on Feb. 8, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKIMS

When it came to footwear, Kardashian finished her outfit with a set of smooth smoky dark gray boots. Her pointed-toe style featured keen-high paneled uppers with sharp counters. Though the versatile pair couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely completed with 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, given past pairs Kardashian has worn over the years.

Kim Kardashian attends the Skims Valentine’s Shop Pop-Up at Westfield Century City on Feb. 8, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for SKIMS

Previously, Skims released its Valentine’s Day collection with a whimsical campaign starring “White Lotus” stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco. The collection, which retails from $18-$148, includes lingerie sets, briefs, bras, thongs, bodysuits, onesies, separates and dresses, crafted from lace and latex in sheer and matte hues of pink, blue, black and red. The full line is now available on Skims’ website.

(L-R) D’Lila Combs, guest, Kim Kardashian, and Jessie Combs attend the Skims Valentine’s Shop Pop-Up at Westfield Century City on Feb. 8, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for SKIMS

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

