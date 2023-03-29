Kim Kardashian Cheers for Arsenal in Trench Coat & Smoky Suede Boots With Son Saint West in London

Kim Kardashian brought her sleek style to London this week while vacationing with her son Saint West.

On Tuesday, Kardashian shared a new Instagram post with West while chaperoning a soccer game with his friends for the Arsenal Football Club.

For the occasion, the Skims founder wore a pair of light gray leggings and a complementary zip-up hoodie. Her casual attire was nonchalantly layered with a white button-up trench coat, adding a distinctly British finish to her attire. West, meanwhile, opted for a sporty black long-sleeved shirt, shorts and pants, paired with a light pink Arsenal soccer jersey and paneled sneakers.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian finished her outfit with a set of sharp heeled boots. The “Skkn by Kim” founder pointed-toe style featured smooth over-the-knee uppers with pointed toes. Though the versatile pair couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely completed with 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, given past pairs Kardashian has worn over the years.

The style bore a remarkable similarity to a heeled knee-high pair Kardashian wore earlier this year, styled with a pink bra and leggings while promoting Skims’ Valentine’s Day collection pop-up in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian attends the Skims Valentine’s Shop Pop-Up at Westfield Century City on Feb. 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKIMS

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

