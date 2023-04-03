Kim Kardashian Pops in Pink Fur Coat, Sweatpants & Sharp Sneakers With North & Chicago West in Tokyo

Kim Kardashian brought her sleek style to Tokyo while on a family vacation with daughters North and Chicago West in Japan.

On Sunday, the Skims founder posed in a pair of light gray sweatpants and a matching sports bra, layered beneath a light pink faux fur coat. As seen on Instagram, Kardashian’s outfit was smoothly finished with a matching pink tote bag, white-framed sunglasses and a Hello Kitty manicure.

Meanwhile, North and Chicago both matched Kardashian for a mommy-and-me moment; North in a pink T-shirt and pants with white Yeezy Foam Runners, Chicago in a pink hoodie and leggings with white Crocs clogs.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian finished her outfit with a set of sharp sneakers. The “Skkn by Kim” founder wore a style that featured paneled white and gray leather uppers with rounded toes and flat white soles. Though the set was largely hidden beneath her pants’ hems, it’s likely they featured a lace-up silhouette.

Similar pairs have been trending as top casual shoes for their comfort and versatility, much like new all-white styles from brands including K-Swiss, P448 and Naked Wolfe.

Kardashian’s outfit was the latest in her current casual style streak. Last week, while chaperoning a trip to London with son Saint West, the businesswoman wore a gray zip-up sweatshirt and leggings with suede over-the-knee boots.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

PHOTOS: Discover Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Balenciaga in the gallery.