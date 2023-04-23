Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Cinches into Leather Dress and Heels for Usher’s Las Vegas Residency

Kim Kardashian brought her sleek style to Las Vegas this week for Usher’s new concert residency. The musician’s “Usher: My Way – The Vegas Residency” is currently taking place at Dolby Live at Park MGM until October 2023.

On Saturday, Kardashian attended the concert with her hairstylist Chris Appleton and his actor boyfriend, Lukas Gage. The Skims founder’s attire, as seen on the Kardashian Social Instagram page, featured a smooth black sleeveless leather dress with thin straps and a long skirt. The piece gained a sleek edge from a plunging neckline laced tight with thin strings, creating a corseted effect.

Kardashian finished her sultry outfit with a matching leather choker, complete with silver eyelet accents.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian finished her outfit with a set of sharp high heels. The “Skkn by Kim” founder wore a style that appeared to feature thin black soles, toe straps and stiletto heels. The set added a slick finish to Kardashian’s ensemble while remaining versatile and formal for the occasion. The style also bore similarity to similar versatile pairs that have emerged in new spring collections from brands including Schutz, Femme LA, Steve Madden and Sam Edelman.

Kardashian’s sleek outfit sharply differed from her other off-duty ensembles in recent weeks, including the sneakers and jeans she wore while visiting Japan with her children in early April.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

