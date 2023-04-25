Kim Kardashian Embraces Y2K Motocross Style in Balenciaga Jacket & Leather Pantaboots at Lakers Game With Kris Jenner & Saint West

Kim Kardashian attended the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies game in Los Angeles yesterday. Kardashian was joined by her son Saint West and her mother Kris Jenner during the event.

Embracing the Y2K-inspired motocross trend, the former reality star donned a leather-on-leather look comprised of an oversized black bomber jacket from Balenciaga.

(L-R) Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for accessories, Kardashian toted a large tan and black leopard-printed bag constructed out of a fuzzy faux fur. In addition to the bag, the Skims owner donned visor-like shades that gave her a futuristic, alien-like appearance. Rounding out her look, Kardashian sported a silver chain necklace and wore her black tresses parted down the middle and straightened.

Kardashian completed her look with a pair of leather pantaboots with striking knife-like pointed toes. The footwear sat atop thin stiletto heels standing at around 3 to 4 inches in height, giving the businesswoman a conservative boost. The boot and trouser combo instantly streamlined Kardashian’s look, offering an edgy to her leather-centric ensemble.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

While undeniably unique, the boot and pants hybrid has become a staple in Kardashian’s wardrobe. Seen on the star in a variety of fits and vibrant colors, the style usually hails from Balenciaga among other brands. In fact, the combination has also been worn by many of her sisters.

(L-R) Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler.

