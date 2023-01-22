Kim Kardashian Suits Up in Pinstripes and Pointed Heels to Talk Skims at Harvard University

Kim Kardashian meant business while speaking at Harvard University this week.

On Saturday, the Skims founder visited the university’s business school in Boston to discuss her entrepreneurial shape-wear journey with Skims CEO Jens Grede for the course HBS Moving Beyond DTC. For the occasion — which she shared on Instagram — Kardashian arrived in a charcoal wool suit from Magda Butrym. Featuring a pointed-lapeled blazer atop matching trousers, each covered in thin gray pinstripes, Kardashian’s set was layered with a black leather Prada trench coat and matching gloves. A thin silver Ruby Stella necklaces finished her ensemble.

“The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins,” Kardashian shared in her post’s caption. “I’m so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy!!! Thank you professor Len Schlesinger and @harvardhbs for having us. #BucketListDream.”

Related Kylie Jenner Gives Skims Onesie Edgy Boost With Chunky Knee-High Boots Kim Kardashian Twins With Son Saint West in Matching Skims Snowflake Pajamas Kim Kardashian Speaks Out on Balenciaga Ad Controversy & Cancel Culture on 'Angie Martinez IRL' Podcast

When it came to footwear, Kardashian appeared to finish her outfit with a set of black heeled boots or pumps. Though the set couldn’t be fully seen, it was likely finished with thin stiletto heels for a sharp height boost, similarly to past pairs Kardashian has worn. The set’s toes could also be seen when the mogul posed with the class of Harvard students, as seen on Twitter.

Thank you professor Len Schlesinger and Harvard Business School for having us. #BucketListDream pic.twitter.com/FRh8u9h91y — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 21, 2023

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

PHOTOS: Discover Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Balenciaga in the gallery.