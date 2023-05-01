Kim Kardashian Drips in Chanel With Crop Top & Leather Pantaboots Ahead of the Met Gala 2023

Kim Kardashian was photographed in New York yesterday ahead of the 2023 Met Gala alongside North West and Penelope Disick.

Kardashian kept it casual for her appearance in the Big Apple, clad in a dark gray cropped top from Chanel with a high-shine finish.

Kim Kardashian arrives at a hotel with North West and Penelope Disick on April 30, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On the accessories front, the star styled black leather gloves which she wore with shield-like Chanel glasses featuring gold chain detailing. Finishing off her ensemble, Kardashian toted a black quilted leather back, also from Chanel, in a rectangular shape with shiny gold hardware.

Kardashian completed her look with a pair of leather pants boots with striking knife-like pointed toes similar to the ones she wore to a Los Angeles Lakers game with her mother Kris Jenner and son Saint West. The footwear sat atop thin and sharp stiletto heels standing at around 3 to 4 inches in height, giving the businesswoman a conservative boost. The boot and trouser combo instantly streamlined Kardashian’s look, offering an edgy to her leather-centric ensemble.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Seen on the star in a variety of fits and vibrant colors, the style usually hails from Balenciaga among other brands. In fact, the combination has also been worn by many of her sisters.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler.

Kim Kardashian arrives at a hotel with North West and Penelope Disick on April 30, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

