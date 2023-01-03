Khloe Kardashian Models in Head-to-Toe Prada & Gold-Dipped Pumps for Sorbet Magazine

Khloe Kardashian was dressed to impress for Sorbet magazine, starring as its winter 2022-2023 issue covergirl.

While posing for photographer Greg Swales, Kardashian wore all-Prada outfits styled by Dani Levi. Her first, as seen on the cover on Instagram, featured the brand’s triangular nameplate-accented white tank top, paired with a pointed gold chain-link necklace. The Good American founder also wore the same piece in a later shot, paired with the label’s fluffy white faux-fur jacket for a sleek, luxurious finish.

For footwear, the “Kardashians” star opted to go barefoot for most of the editorial. However, in one shot, she did wear the brand’s nameplate-accented gold crystal-covered minidress with a set of sharp pumps. The style, layered with Prada’s thick gold bracelets as anklets, featured metallic gold leather uppers with pointed toes and closed counters. Small nameplate accents on each toe, as well as sleek angled 4-inch heels, completed the set with a height-boosting finish.

Kardashian’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

