Khloe Kardashian Twins in $20 Tights & Executive Pumps With Kris Jenner for Good American

Khloe Kardashian’s latest Good American collection means business — so who better to model it than momager Kris Jenner?

The “Kardashians” star posed with her mother in outfits from Good American’s newest ready-to-wear collection, “Bosswear” — which drops on the brand’s website on Thursday.

Evidently inspired by working women and corporate office wear, Kardashian’s attire for its accompanying campaign, revealed on Instagram, included a black blazer dress. Jenner’s complementary ensemble featured a black blazer and miniskirt over a white collared shirt and black tie, as well. Both stars’ executive outfits were accessorized with gleaming post earrings, as well as chic (and affordable) $20 Denier tights from Calzedonia for a streamlined, sheer finish.

When it came to footwear, both Kardashian and Jenner finished their business-worthy outfits with sleek pumps. Their matching style featured smooth black leather uppers with pointed toes and closed counters, finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

However, this wasn’t Kardashian’s only Good American venture in recent weeks. In December, she styled numerous new denim and ready-to-wear pieces from the brand’s winter collection with glamorous heels, handbags and more for Net-A-Porter’s “Fashion Challenge” video series.

Kardashian’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

