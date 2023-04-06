Khloe Kardashian Does Bombshell Dressing in Ruched Skirt & Glossy Pumps on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Khloe Kardashian brought bombshell dressing to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday, embracing a spring color.

The Good American co-founder sat down with Hudson to chat about season three of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” being a mother to two children and why she hasn’t revealed her 8-month-old son’s name yet.

The reality superstar also gave fans an idea of what they can expect from the new season of “The Kardashians,” which premieres on May 25. “Well, there’s a lot of sibling drama, which we usually don’t have a lot of and I open up about my skin cancer diagnosis,” Khloe explained.

For the interview, Khloe donned a neon orange outfit, including a form-fitting long-sleeve top and a coordinating ruched high-waist midi skirt. To place more emphasis on her look, the fashion designer star simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a dainty necklace.

Khloe parted her hair on the side and styled her long blond tresses in barrel curls. As for makeup, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went with a soft smokey eye and a neutral matte pout.

Khloe Kardashian appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on April 6, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Giving her look a sharp finish, Khloe slipped into a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps. The glossy style featured a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Khloe Kardashian appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on April 6, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian has a natural knack for elevating her wardrobe with key elements. Her shoe style follows suits as she favors various styles from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Cult Gaia. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards boots, sharp pumps and strappy sandals. For casual outings, you will likely catch her in sneakers from Nike and Yeezy.

