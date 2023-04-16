Khloe Kardashian Strikes a Pose in Shredded Jeans & Mesh Sneakers for ‘The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian’s latest off-duty outfit — seen behind the scenes of “The Kardashians” — featured wardrobe basics with an edgy twist.

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posed against a pink Jeep in a casual outfit while filming the show, as seen on stylist Kelsey Nicole’s Instagram.

Kardashian’s ensemble featured a pair of blue denim jeans, complete with shredded distressing across its thighs and knees. The set was paired with a cropped white Dion Lee top, featuring a corseted base with a sheer collared blouse silhouette. Kardashian’s outfit was finished with several rings, as well as a thin necklace and stud earrings.

When it came to footwear, Kardashian laced into a pair of sporty sneakers to finish her outfit. The “Kardashian Konfidential” author’s set appeared to feature light gray uppers crafted from woven mesh, complete with white rubber soles and brown waffled toe panels. Though the style couldn’t be fully seen, it certainly added a relaxed, athletic finish to Kardashian’s attire. Similarly textured sneakers have also risen in popularity, with new mesh styles released this spring from brands including APL, Adidas, Vionic and Peter Millar.

Related Gwen Stefani, Keke Palmer, Kendall Jenner and Other Stars Celebrate Easter in High Heels, Bunny Ears and More Khloe Kardashian Does Bombshell Dressing in Ruched Skirt & Glossy Pumps on 'Jennifer Hudson' Khloe & Kim Kardashian Show Sisterly Love in Bikini & Swimsuit on Cabo Vacation With Kylie Jenner

However, this wasn’t Kardashian’s only Good American venture in recent weeks. In February, she launched the brand’s corporate-inspired “Bosswear” ready-to-wear collection with mom Kris Jenner, both posing in the accompanying campaign in black blazers, sheer Calzedonia tights and sharp stiletto-heeled pumps.

Kardashian’s shoe style often matches her sleek wardrobe. The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star frequently wears pumps by Louboutin, as well as heels from Amina Muaddi, Cult Gaia and more top brands. Her off-duty and gym looks often incorporate chunky sneakers from Nike, as well as shoes from former brother-in-law Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line.

PHOTOS: Discover Khloe Kardashian’s street style over the years in the gallery.