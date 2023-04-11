Kesha Goes Wild in Snake-Print Pants, Sheer Corset & Strappy Sandals at ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Premiere

Kesha made a rare red-carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Beau Is Afraid” yesterday.

The “Take It Off” songstress was outfitted in a tailored black leather jacket worn overtop a structured mesh black corset top. On bottom, the hitmaker donned low-waisted trousers featuring lace-up detailing made of a snakeskin fabric.

Kesha attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Beau Is Afraid” at on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: FilmMagic

On the accessories front, Kesha sported black sunnies with shiny geometric frames. The “Die Young” singer’s long shaggy blond hair was worn parted down the middle and styled in face-framing waves.

When it came to shoes, the “We R Who We R” singer opted for a simple silhouette: a pair of strappy sandals. Her black suede set featured thick secure straps with square toes. Though the pair wasn’t fully visible beneath her pants’ wide hems, Kesha’s footwear did feature stiletto heels likely totaling 3 to 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Kesha’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Sandals like Kesha’s are a versatile pair within the current high-heel renaissance, earning popularity for their ventilated silhouettes. Stiletto-heeled pairs with neutral suede or leather uppers have proven the most popular, as seen in new pairs by Margaux, Sam Edelman and Veronica Beard. Aside from Kesha, stars including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Meghan Markle and Lily Aldridge have also strapped into Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Alexandre Birman sandals in recent weeks.

Kesha is known for her eclectic taste and edgy style. When she’s not in chic shoes or daring gowns, you can find her in everything from Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots to Converse high-top sneakers and Nike gym shoes.

Kesha attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “Beau Is Afraid” at on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: WireImage

“Beau Is Afraid” is an upcoming horror comedy from Ari Aster the director of Hereditary and Midsommar. The film features a star-studded cast including Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and Armen Nahapetian among others.

