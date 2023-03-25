Kerry Washington Twins With ‘Unprisoned’ Co-Star Jordyn McIntosh in Denim Skirt & Thong Sandals

Kerry Washington shared a short clip of her practicing a secret handshake with her “Unprisoned” co-star Jordyn McIntosh on Instagram yesterday.

Washington was dressed in a matching outfit with McIntosh that was comprised of a white cropped sweater featuring a whimsical lemon print worn with a high-waisted light wash denim maxi skirt with a front-facing side slit.

When it came to footwear, Washington strapped into a pair of Birkenstock thong sandals. Her “Gizeh” style featured metallic silver leather uppers with thick intersecting straps that divided the toes. Flat ridged soles in a matching silver hue finished the set sat on a bulky cork base. The relaxed footwear can be found in a wide range of colors and finishes at retailers including the Birkenstock website.

Birkenstock "Gizeh" thong sandals.

Washington’s style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years. She has recently shown off her range in style while attending the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Washington appeared on the red carpet in a glamorous dress comprised of a sheer sparkling bralette paired with a black bodice, giving the illusion that the dress was layered over the top. The entertainer completed her wardrobe with silver bedazzled sandals. Take the red velvet ruched dress that she wore to the 5th annual American Black Film Festival Honors. Designed by Marc Bouwer, who originally created the dress for Whitney Houston in 1996 when she performed at the BET Walk of Fame Awards.

