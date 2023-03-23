Kerry Washington Shines in White Cutout Dress & Bralette Top With Louboutins on ‘James Corden’

Kerry Washington appeared on an episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” which aired yesterday on CBS. The “Django Unchained” star spoke about her new hit show “Unprisoned,” streaming now on Hulu, with her co-star Delroy Lindo. She also gifted host James Corden a “Main B*tch” shirt based on a phrase from the show.

For the interview, Washington was outfitted in a black and white Jonathan Simkhai maxi dress featuring a plunging strappy crisscrossed bodice with a black bralette top. The flowing garment was trimmed with black floral trim, offering up a dainty element that contrasted the stark white background it sat on.

On the accessories front, Washington wore Yeprem rings and matching studs encrusted with high-shine diamonds. As for her hair, the “Scandal” star wore her dark tresses in a wavy side part.

Kerry Washington on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” CREDIT: CBS

On her feet, Washington opted for black strappy sandal heels from Christian Louboutin with thin straps. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toes were square, making for a dainty construction. Black straps ran across the top of Washington’s feet, intersecting and wrapping around her ankles, securing the style in place.

Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Washington included. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

Washington’s style versatility has led to several memorable looks through the years. She has recently shown off her range in style while attending the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Washington appeared on the red carpet in a glamorous dress comprised of a sheer sparkling bralette paired with a black bodice, giving the illusion that the dress was layered over the top. The entertainer completed her wardrobe with silver bedazzled sandals.

