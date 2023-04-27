Keri Russell Talks Filming ‘The Diplomat’ in Preppy Miniskirt & Caged Sandals on ‘Seth Meyers’

Keri Russell sat down for an interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” which aired yesterday on NBC. The “Cocaine Bear” star spoke about filming her new show, “The Diplomat,” and shared a funny anecdote about her first talk show appearance.

The “Felicity” actress wore a cream-colored two-piece set comprised of a wool sweater with large bell sleeves, pocket detailing and golden buttons. Paired alongside the top was a high-waisted matching miniskirt.

Keri Russell on “Late Nigth with Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

As for accessories, Russell sported gold stud earrings that mimicked the gold detailing in her ensemble.

On the footwear front, Russell stepped out in coordinating cream-colored caged sandal heels. The footwear was constructed of leather uppers and comprised of intersecting thin straps, rounded toes and secure ankle straps that kept the neutral pair in place. The shoes sat atop thin stiletto heels standing at around 2 to 3 inches in height, giving Russell a conservative boost.

Keri Russell on “Late Nigth with Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

As far as footwear is concerned, Russell’s style is one comprised mainly of simple and neutral sandals, stilettos, platforms and pumps with the occasional addition of buckles or a pop of color usually hailing from the likes of Gucci and Manolo Blahnik among others.

“The Diplomat” is a British political thriller series written by Ben Richards and directed by Jill Robertson and Jenny Paddon. It stars Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds, a diplomat living in Barcelona, who works to protect several British nationals who find themselves in trouble. The show premiered in late February and is available to stream on Netflix.

